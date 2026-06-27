Poor families targeted to sell their children, racket busted in Ghaziabad

Earlier this month, Delhi Police had also busted a similar racket that was operating out of a doctor’s clinic in Northwest Delhi’s Begumpur. (Express Photo)

Even before she was born, her parents were already allegedly considering selling her — the buyers were based out of Andhra Pradesh. On seeing the newborn in May, however, the hearts of the parents — who work as labourers in Ghaziabad — melted. They said no to the people pursuing them, police told The Indian Express.

Eleven days later, a woman named Pooja, who was among the people pursuing the parents, allegedly kidnapped the infant from her house on May 26 and handed the baby over to another accused, identified as Manoj.

Earlier this month, the Tronica City Police rescued the infant, and arrested Pooja and Manoj, apart from 11 others, as they busted a human trafficking racket with the help of tip-off, local intelligence and CCTV footage, said officers.