Poor facilities at Rajghat disservice to Gandhi: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed displeasure at the poor condition of toilets and other facilities at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, saying it was a “disservice to the memory of the father of the nation”.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, “This place is worshipped and visited by VVIPs and dignitaries, including heads of states and national and international leaders. Everyone, including government officials, first go to Rajghat, and then India Gate.”

The court asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to prepare a list of trees planted at Rajghat in tabular format, with details comprising the date on which each tree was planted, name of the dignitary who planted it, the type of each tree planted, and current status of each tree.

It also directed the CPWD to complete physical inspection of the trees by July 26. The bench directed that the deputy director general (horticulture) should be present in court to tell the bench about the steps taken to preserve trees.

