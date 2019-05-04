Pooja Rai murder case: Planted ‘suicide note’ spoke of another death

To try and portray Pooja Rai’s death as a suicide, Rahul Kumar Mishra allegedly asked Padma Tiwari, whom he was having an affair with, to leave behind a four-page suicide note near her body.

In it, the accused mentioned that a man had committed suicide because of Pooja, which is why she was committing suicide.

“The fake suicide note written by Padma spoke about how Pooja had ‘cheated’ a man and played with his feelings, which led to him killing himself. The note spoke about how this had prompted her to take the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused told them they wanted to make it seem like Pooja had committed suicide out of guilt, and also wanted to defame her. Investigation also revealed that Rahul allegedly went out of his way to keep his affair with Padma a secret, and would call her only over WhatsApp or Skype.

“During investigation, police scanned their call-details records but did not find any calls between them. However, they then checked their internet details and found that they were in constant touch via WhatsApp and Skype calls,” an officer said.

Rahul, who hails from Dhanbad, finished his mechanical engineering from Gwalior and had been working with a private company in Gurgaon since 2010 as a mechanical engineer. Padma had completed a B.Sc Biotechnology course and had an MBA degree from Noida.