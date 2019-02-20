‘Ponty nephew not Punjab police protectee’

A day after Delhi Police claimed Asees Singh Chadha — who was allegedly driving a Bentley Bentayga that was involved in a crash that killed one — was a Punjab-police protectee, the Punjab Police has clarified that the state police was not escorting the 19-year-old.

Six Punjab policemen are, in fact, attached with the security cover of Wave Group chairman and Asees’s father Rajinder Singh Chadha on a “payment basis”, officers clarified.

A woman from Turkmenistan had died after the luxury vehicle rammed an autorickshaw she was travelling in. On Tuesday, Asees was sent to one-day police custody. Since he has British citizenship, the embassy has been informed, police said.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Security) R N Dhoke said Rajinder, brother of former liquor baron Ponty Chadha, who was killed in a shootout in 2012, had business interests in Punjab. “He had availed the security on payment basis, an arrangement under which the person makes payment to the Punjab police,” Dhoke said, adding that six personal security officers were attached to Rajinder — four in 2016 and two added in February last year.

A pair of security personnel on payment basis costs about Rs 15 lakh per annum, said an officer.

Dhoke said he had been informed by his office that the Punjab Police security personnel were not escorting Asees.

“The Punjab Police PSOs came along with Asees’s father Rajinder, who had reached the spot after the accident,” Dhoke said.

About DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma saying that Asees was a Punjab-police protectee, Dhoke said: “I am being told by my office that Asees was moving with a private security cover. We will get the matter inquired, however.”

Delhi Police Tuesday maintained that Asees was moving around with Punjab Police personnel.

Rajinder owns a distillery in Dasuya in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. “Even for the payment-basis security cover, a threat perception assessment is carried out,” Dhoke said.