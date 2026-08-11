Polo Association exits arbitration litigation, wants 500 acres at alternate site

The Indian Polo Association (IPA), which operates the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, Monday withdrew its petition that sought the appointment of an arbitrator to resolve its dispute with the Centre over the land.

Instead, the IPA wants “at least” 500 acres of land within the national capital be allotted to it as an alternative to the Jaipur Polo Ground.

The Delhi High Court permitted the IPA to withdraw the plea, dismissing the petition.

The dispute

In May, the central government had issued an eviction order to the Association to vacate the premises — one of the national capital’s most prominent sporting venues. The order had stated that the land was required “for a larger public purpose and benefit”.