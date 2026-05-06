Pollution shift: Delhi’s air quality dashboard shows rise in Ozone as NO2, CO decline

Delhi’s annual average ozone rose from 52 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre) in 2021 to 66 µg/m³ in 2025, alongside a sharp increase in ozone-dominant days, from 33 µg/m³ in 2024 to 76 µg/m³ in 2025.

A public air quality dashboard on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data since 2015, launched by Delhi-based research and public policy think tank Envirocatalysts, has highlighted a shift in the Capital’s pollution pattern – decline in nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions are accompanied by a growing challenge from ozone.

The dashboard, launched on Monday, enables pollutant-wise, long-term analysis of emissions across cities.

In Delhi, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and coarse particles (PM10), for instance, show a winter and post-monsoon peak. Between October and February, pollution levels rise sharply, aided by stagnant atmospheric conditions that trap emissions close to the ground.

Over the years, January PM2.5 levels in Delhi have typically ranged well above safe limits, often crossing 150 micrograms per cubic metre, before dropping during monsoon.