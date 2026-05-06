Pollution shift: Delhi’s air quality dashboard shows rise in Ozone as NO2, CO decline

A public air quality dashboard on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data since 2015, launched by Delhi-based research and public policy think tank Envirocatalysts, has highlighted a shift in the Capital’s pollution pattern – decline in nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions are accompanied by a growing challenge from ozone.
The dashboard, launched on Monday, enables pollutant-wise, long-term analysis of emissions across cities.
In Delhi, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and coarse particles (PM10), for instance, show a winter and post-monsoon peak. Between October and February, pollution levels rise sharply, aided by stagnant atmospheric conditions that trap emissions close to the ground.
Over the years, January PM2.5 levels in Delhi have typically ranged well above safe limits, often crossing 150 micrograms per cubic metre, before dropping during monsoon.
However, this seasonal dip does not necessarily indicate lower emissions. Instead, meteorological conditions such as rainfall and stronger winds help disperse pollutants more effectively, temporarily improving air quality index (AQI).
In contrast, the data shows that ozone peaks during summer, particularly in May, when strong sunlight drives photochemical reactions between nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.
Delhi’s annual average ozone rose from 52 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre) in 2021 to 66 µg/m³ in 2025, alongside a sharp increase in ozone-dominant days, from 33 µg/m³ in 2024 to 76 µg/m³ in 2025.
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Among cities with consistent data across five years, the steepest increases were recorded in Meerut (53 µg/m³ to 76 µg/m³), Noida (54 µg/m³ to 74 µg/m³ ), and Muzaffarnagar (55 µg/m³ to 73 µg/m³), indicating a broader regional shift beyond the Capital.
The trends, however, remain uneven. Bulandshahr in UP saw a sharp decline from 95 µg/m³ in 2021 to 45 µg/m³ in 2025, while Ghaziabad and Gurgaon recorded moderate reductions. Bharatpur stands out as a persistent high-ozone location, recording annual averages of 81 µg/m³ in 2023 and 84 µg/m³ in both 2024 and 2025.
Nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, largely linked to sources of combustion such as vehicles and industry, show relatively different trends. While they also exhibit seasonal variation, long-term data indicate a gradual decline in their concentrations since 2015.
The long-term data for Delhi show that PM2.5 levels have declined from about 117.5 µg/m³ in 2015 to 96.4 µg/m³ in 2025, while PM10 has fallen from around 244 µg/m³ to 197 µg/m³ over the same period. Although this indicates progress, both pollutants remain far above national and global safety limits.
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The persistence of PM10 has been a key concern as well. Even in recent years, coarse particulate matter has dominated pollution levels across days, pointing to the growing role of dust from construction, road surfaces and open land.
This April, PM10 emerged as the dominant pollutant on a majority of monitored days – 52% – across NCR.
Further, data revealed that Delhi’s AQI is closely tied to the wider NCR, as cities like Ghaziabad and Gurgaon continue to record high particulate levels.
While Delhi recorded a year-on-year improvement, with PM2.5 falling from 77 µg/m³ in April 2025 to 68 µg/m³ in April 2026 and ‘Poor’ AQI days halving from 20 to 10, surrounding cities recorded worsening trends.
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The PM2.5 levels rose sharply in Hapur (36 µg/m³ to 67 µg/m³), Meerut (55 µg/m³ to 84 µg/m³), Gurgaon (73 µg/m³ to 92 µg/m³), Ghaziabad (81 µg/m³ to 99 µg/m³ ), and Noida (53 µg/m³ to 66 µg/m³ ).
This April, the highest PM2.5 levels were recorded in Ghaziabad (99 µg/m³), Gurgaon (92 µg/m³), and Faridabad (82 µg/m³ ), all higher than Delhi’s average for the month.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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