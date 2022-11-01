Respiratory issues, headaches, eye irritation show uptick as pollution rises in Delhi

As the air quality index (AQI) has dipped further in Delhi, the number of patients visiting hospitals for respiratory issues has also doubled, according to doctors, who also reported an increase in patients with respiratory issues over the last one week.

According to Dr G C Khilnani, chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep Medicine, patients with respiratory problems have doubled at the institute’s out-patient department (OPD). “There are two types of cases in the OPD now – those with pre-existing lung diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis and other previous infections, and others who do not have any existing condition but are coming with breathing issues, sore throat and wheezing,” he said.

Dr Khilnani added that these patients were developing severe breathlessness and a majority of them did not have any evidence of infection. “These patients are admitted. When we test it is found that they do not have pneumonia, etc, but are requiring supportive therapies. There are patients who do not require admission and are developing asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). When we examine, there is narrowing of their air tubes and in these cases we provide them inhalers,” he said.

The most upsetting fact, Dr Khilnani pointed out, was that a large number of people in the 20-40 age group who did not have lung disease before are coming with symptoms of sore throat, dryness of mouth, feeling unwell, loss of appetite, coughing and wheezing. “When we test them with lung function tests, they are also with narrow airway tubes. They are developing asthma-like features,” he explained.

Besides, cases of headache, nasal irritation and burning of eyes have also gone up by 50 per cent, said a senior ENT specialist at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. “There has been an increase of 50 per cent in such cases in the last week and patients are coming with watery eyes, watery nose and headaches,” he said, adding that the change of weather was one reason but winter has also not set in so far this year. “Pollution is a leading cause behind the increase in such cases,” he underlined.

According to Dr Khilnani, people should avoid going to crowded places. Youngsters and the elderly should remain extra cautious, especially in the early hours. “Those who have lung disease or heart disease should be confined to their houses. Air purifiers should be used and no one should go for walks in the morning when the AQI is severe,” he added.

He said that when sunshine returns there is a phenomenon called inversion during which pollutants go up. “Those who want to walk can go then.”

According to the ENT specialist at RML, usage of masks should be brought back. “We are giving our patients anti-allergic medicines, advising them to take vitamin-C and plenty of water and asking them to have food containing omega-3 fatty acid,” he said.