Pollution report worrying, will work to fix it: Manohar Lal Khattar

A day after data released by IQAir Visual and Greenpeace named Gurgaon as the ‘most polluted city’ in the world, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday acknowledged the “worrying” report and promised to take “corrective measures” within two days.

Advertising

“This report is very worrying, and we are all concerned about it. I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to hold a meeting of all departments concerned — including the Forest Department, Department of Town and Country Planning, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Transport Department — within two days to ascertain corrective measures that can be taken to reduce pollution,” said Khattar.

The CM was speaking after the third meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.