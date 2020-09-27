Delhi: Pollution panel imposes fines totalling Rs 4.05 crore

The steps were taken to mitigate pollution levels, considering the gradual decline in the city's air quality index from mid-September and reports of farm fires in Punjab.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee in an inspection this month imposed fines totalling Rs 4.05 crore on 31 ready mix concrete (RMC) plants and eight construction sites for failing to comply with dust control measures. The steps were taken to mitigate pollution levels, considering the gradual decline in the city’s air quality index from mid-September and reports of farm fires in Punjab. “The Delhi environment minister and chief secretary have asked departments concerned to implement necessary measures well in advance to minimise and prevent sources of air pollution and dust generation within Delhi,” said a DPCC press release Saturday.

Seventeen teams checked 54 RMC plants this month, of which 31 were found to have taken deficient steps to minimise dust emission and penalties between Rs 5- 20 lakh were imposed. Of these 31 sites, 11 were issued closure directions as they had more serious violations.

