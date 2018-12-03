IIT-Delhi new creation: A net to keep homes free from pollution

After devising nasal filters to keep out PM 2.5 particles, a team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi,

has now come up with Pollution Net — a nano-fibre mesh that will help with indoor pollution by preventing the entry of pollutants inside homes.

The product was launched at the IIT-Delhi Campus on the World Pollution Prevention Day, Sunday.

It has been developed by Nanoclean Global, which had earlier launched Nasofilters — a Rs 10 product that is put on the nose and helps prevent the entry of PM 2.5 particles by 99 per cent.

The mesh — which is on sale on nasofilters.com — is priced at Rs 160 per square feet, and can be used for up to five years.

It is supposed to prevent entry of PM 2.5 (particulate matter) by 80 per cent, and PM 10 particles by 92 per cent. It comes in the form of mesh sheets, which can be attached on windows or be stuck with the help of velcro.

“Nasofilters Pollution Net is made of nanotechnology-based invisible mesh, sandwiched in between hydrophobic mesh, which is water & UV rays repellent, and another mesh to provide strength to the structure. This nanotechnology-based mesh is responsible for actual filtration of particulate matter from air,” said Tushar Vyas, Chief Technology Officer, Nanoclean Global.

Officials said that according to research, “the air quality indoors can be five times worse than outdoors due to smoke from the kitchen and dust accumulated in beds, cushions and covers”.

“The product is five times cheaper than similar products made abroad and is biodegradable. It can be cleaned with the help of a cloth,” said Vyas.

Dr Shivanshu Goyal, pulmonologist at Artemis Hospitals said: “We are facing an emergency… If we don’t tackle it, children will soon need oxygen masks,”

Goyal said the Pollution Net looked like a “promising product which could improve the air quality inside and around our homes”.