Pollution curbs eased, Delhi govt to take a call on reopening schools

With Delhi’s air quality improving with the AQI being recorded in the ‘very poor’ category Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew its order banning BS III and BS IV diesel vehicles from city roads. It also lifted restrictions imposed on trucks carrying non-essential items and on goods vehicles. The restrictions were put in place Thursday.

The decision was taken as the AQI improved from 381 on Saturday to 339 on Sunday.

The decision on reopening schools and regarding work-from-home issued earlier will be taken on Monday, in a meeting called by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

According to the SAFAR forecast, air quality is expected to improve further till November 8, owing to a change in wind direction, reduction in local emissions and dispersion of pollutants because of an increase in mixing height. Moderate winds are expected on Monday as well. After that, however, winds will be calm, the SAFAR forecast said.

Keeping this in mind, a sub-committee of the CAQM held a meeting Sunday, and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region. “The forecasts… indicated a significant improvement around November 5 and 6… therefore, the sub-committee while invoking stage-IV of the GRAP(Graded Response Action Plan) decided for a review of the situation on Sunday… As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339, which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP stage-IV actions and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all stages up to stage-IV are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI. The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further,” the order passed by CAQM said.

While GRAP has a series of actions that governments are supposed to take as and when air quality deteriorates, it does not come into force automatically, and orders have to be issued by the commission as well as the state governments in some cases.

“GRAP stage-IV is a disruptive stage of restrictions and impacts a large number of stakeholders and the public at large. There are no stricter measures, than as laid in GRAP stage-IV, that could be taken to improve upon the air quality scenario… Actions under stages-I to stage-III of GRAP shall however remain invoked, and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’/ ‘severe +’ category. The sub-committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect,” the order said.