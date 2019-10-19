‘Pollution body acting like BJP spokesperson’

Taking exception to the Central Pollution Control Board’s observation that contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi has been 7% so far, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday tore into the pollution monitoring agency, terming it as the “spokesperson of the BJP”.

Advertising

The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been strongly countering suggestions by agencies such as SAFAR and EPCA that internal sources of pollution have a bigger share in Delhi’s declining air quality than external sources.

“The CPCB’s statement today is a classic case of political misuse of supposedly independent institutions. It is behaving like a spokesperson of the ruling BJP. By totally ignoring the role of stubble burning in the spike in air pollution in the national capital, the CPCB is giving a clean chit to neighbouring states, despite their utter failure in ending the practice of stubble burning,” AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said that with the spike in the levels of pollution, “some of the agencies have become hyperactive” with the claim that the people of Delhi are responsible for the situation. Kejriwal Thursday said that the agencies were relying on old data and the city needed a fresh source apportionment study.

Rai also suggested that the agencies were acting as machineries “to suppress the failures” of neighbouring states. When contacted, a CPCB official said that the agency’s observation was based on an assessment done by SAFAR. “There’s no reason to disbelieve SAFAR’s assessment,” the official said.