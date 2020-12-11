Pollution board warns 8 Central, Delhi agencies

The air quality monitor SAFAR said rainfall is likely to further improve Delhi’s air quality on Friday and Saturday. (Representational)

Dust control measures were found inadequate during inspections at construction sites of eight Central and Delhi government agencies in Delhi-NCR, including the National Highways Authority of India, the Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Asking the agencies to comply with the norms, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) member secretary Prashant Gargava also warned in a letter on Wednesday that action — including imposing environmental compensation fine or stopping construction work or both — will be taken if the rules are violated.

The letter was sent to the heads of all eight agencies, including Central Public Works Department, Delhi Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and MTNL.

On Thursday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the poor category from very poor and severe range after 10 days, with a 24-hour average reading of 284, lower than 358 on Wednesday. The air quality monitor SAFAR said rainfall is likely to further improve Delhi’s air quality on Friday and Saturday.

