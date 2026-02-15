Poll outcome would’ve been different had Uddhav and Raj had toured more extensively: Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said the Opposition lacked not will but conditions to fight, alleging money power, defections and early preparations by the BJP skewed the local body polls. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the results of the recent local body elections would have been different if Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray had toured the state more extensively.

In his weekly column in Saamana, Raut wrote that there is a public sentiment that had “Uddhav and Raj travelled across Maharashtra during the campaign, the figures would certainly have changed”.

The BJP and its allies won a majority of municipal councils, corporations and zilla parishads. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the Opposition lacked the “will to fight”. Raut countered this, writing, “It is not entirely correct to say there is no will. The BJP has created such a situation that the Opposition begins to question why it should even contest.”