‘Poll khol’ campaign to expose Cong, BJP, says AAP

From tomorrow, we will launch a poll khol campaign against these two parties; Sanjay said.

Attacking the BJP and Congress for trying to “malign the image of the Aam Aadmi Party”, the AAP top brass on Monday announced the launch of a ‘Poll Khol campaign’.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to bring down the AAP government in Delhi, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “The speed with which the BJP took to the streets on the issue of 10-hour long power cuts is missing when it comes to issues such as prostitution and drug racket. Allegations were made against the AAP just when an announcement for audit of private power companies was made. This is not a coincidence.

Through the campaign, the AAP intends to expose those who are trying to malign the AAP’s image. This will be done by distributing pamphlets and collecting evidence of wrongdoing within the BJP and the Congress, senior leaders said.

“Everyone questions the AAP on what it has done in 30 days. Why aren’t such questions posed to governments in other states. An uproar was created by stating that 8 to 10 hour long power cuts will take place in Delhi. Did that happen? If an audit is conducted, many details will come out. You will soon get proof of how a certain colour was given to the Khirki Extension incident,” AAP leader Ashutosh said.

Asked if the campaign might lead to the fall of the AAP government, Ashutosh said, “We are not worried if the government falls. From the beginning, we had maintained that we are here to change the system, not to lay stake to the government. We know that it is a minority government and we are aware of the efforts to destabilise the AAP government. We formed the government with an 18-point agenda and that remains our priority.”

