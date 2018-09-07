Poll campaign on at ARSD college, ‘3 former students held for assault’

An FIR was registered at South Campus police station. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered at South Campus police station. (Representational Image)

Three former students of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College have been arrested from South Campus for allegedly beating up another former student, after the latter intervened in a fight between two candidates who were filing nominations for the post of central counsellor.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said they have arrested the accused. Police said they received a PCR call on Wednesday afternoon about a fight at Satya Niketan. “Rahul Yadav (22), a former student of ARSD college, was beaten up and had received head injuries. He was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, Yadav alleged that he had intervened in a fight between two students. “Being their senior, he asked them not to fight. But four persons, who were supporting one of the students, went to Yadav’s house. They got into a heated argument and allegedly assaulted him,” said an officer.

An FIR was registered at South Campus police station. “The accused, Nitin Yadav (21), Saurabh Yadav (22) and Shyam Sunder (22), have been sent to judicial custody. One more person has been detained,” the officer said.

College principal Gyantosh Kumar Jha said, “There was no violence in the college during the election. I heard that the students arrested graduated from the college, but I’m not sure.”

