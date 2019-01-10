Delhi poll body’s outreach campaign to focus on removing EVM doubts

The Delhi Election Commission’s voter awareness programme this year will see an effort to reach out to voters to “remove doubts about EVM malfunctions from their mind”.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, Ranbir Singh, launched a voter awareness campaign for the city on Wednesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the campaign, EVMs fitted with VVPAT machines will be displayed and demonstrated at busy locations such as markets, malls and railways stations in all 70 Assembly segments. Vans will also be sent out in all the segments, reaching two-three locations each day, to increase awareness.

As per an invitation extended by the office of the East Delhi District Magistrate, “Citizens are free to conduct mock polls. The slip stored in the VVPAT chamber will be kept in safe custody and can be shown to common citizens to remove the doubts about malfunction of EVMs from their minds. The VVPAT, while casting votes, will show the slip for seven seconds to prove the sanctity of EVM about zero error in casting votes,” it said.

Singh said the awareness programme will continue till the end of February.

“Voters can familiarise themselves with the machine, learn to use it, understand the VVPAT process and ask questions. It will also increase confidence in the machine,” he said.