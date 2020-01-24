Delhi polls: FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra for ‘Ind vs Pak’ tweet

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had posted communal tweets, ahead of Delhi polls. (File) BJP leader Kapil Mishra had posted communal tweets, ahead of Delhi polls. (File)

On the direction of polling authorities, the Delhi Police Friday filed an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet that the AAP and Congress have created a “mini Pakistan” at Shaheen Bagh and that the upcoming February 8 polls will be contest between “India and Pakistan”.

“It is submitted that on the complaint of Returning Officer AC-18 Model Town, an FIR against Kapil Misra, MLA candidate of BJP from AC-18, has been registered. Model Town ps FIR no. 78/20 u/s 125 Representation of People Act has been registered on 24.1.20 and investigation has been taken up,” DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said.

Earlier in the day, the polling agency had requested Twitter India to pull down Mishra’s tweet. The Election Commission’s action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the polling agency to remove Mishra’s tweet, officials had told PTI. Citing “violation of the poll code” and questioning why no action had been taken against him, the EC had also issued a showcause notice to the BJP leader.

Replying to the notice, Mishra said that his comments had been taken out of context and misinterpreted intentionally to paint a one-sided picture to stoke differences. “My statement must be seen in the context of Pakistan’s attempt at sending their proxies to take undue advantage of a prevailing law an order situation in Delhi. The protesters in Shaheen Bagh are neither in my constituency nor my voters hence my statement will have no impact on them,” he said.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mishra, who is in the fray for the upcoming polls from Model Town seat, had posted on Twitter: “India vs Pakistan. 8th February Delhi. From February 8, the streets of Delhi will witness a contest between India and Pakistan.”

In reference to the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he wrote, “Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok. Pakistani rioters have taken over Delhi’s roads.”

