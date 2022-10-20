Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for assaulting woman, released from Noida jail

Politician Shrikant Tyagi, arrested in August for assaulting a woman in a residential complex in Noida, was released from jail Thursday, officials said.

The Allahabad High Court Monday granted bail to Tyagi, who was lodged at the Luksar jail in Greater Noida in connection with a Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act case.

“He was released this (Thursday) evening after all legal formalities,” Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh told news agency PTI.

Tyagi (34) walked out of the jail around 6.30 pm and headed for his home at the Grand Omaxe society in Noida Sector 93B.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by the Noida police in Meerut, days after a video emerged of him allegedly misbehaving with a woman at a Noida residential society. He was booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Police later filed an FIR against him under the Gangster Act after a group of men, allegedly his supporters, barged into the housing society, seeking the woman complainant’s arrest.

Tyagi’s lawyer senior advocate Alok Ranjan Mishra had argued that the present case “is totally illegal and no case whatsoever is made out against the applicant”.

Mishra had also argued that Tyagi has been “falsely implicated in the present case due to police rivalry”.