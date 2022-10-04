‘Politically motivated, illegal, unconstitutional’: Sisodia slams enquiries ordered by Delhi L-G

Hours after officers in the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Secretariat said that the chief secretary has been asked to enquire into the government’s electricity subsidy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the orders “politically motivated, illegal and unconstitutional” in a letter to the L-G V K Saxena.

“I have been seeing in newspapers every day that you are bypassing the elected government of Delhi and ordering enquiries on our work every day. All your enquiries and investigations are illegal and unconstitutional. I want to bring to your notice, once again, your rights as per the Constitution. In Delhi, other than land, police, public order and services, the elected government has been given the right to make decisions in all the fields and in all fields other than these four, the right to work not work, stop or order enquiries is with the elected government, as per the Constitution,” Sisodia wrote.

“The Constitution bench of the honourable Supreme Court also made it clear that the Delhi L-G will work on the aid and advice of the elected government in all areas, other than these four. You cannot take any decisions, or stop them, or order any enquiry without the agreement of the elected government when it comes to other matters. If you wish to order an enquiry, you have to write to the minister concerned or the chief minister. You cannot give a direct order to any official on any topic other than these four,” Sisodia added.

The L-G Secretariat has asked the chief secretary to inquire into and submit a report within seven days regarding why an “order” passed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018 to pay electricity subsidy through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) was not followed, officials in the secretariat said.

Sisodia said that such orders cannot be followed.

“It has been observed that you have been issuing order upon order to the chief secretary regarding the decisions taken by the elected government. Your orders are politically motivated, illegal, unconstitutional and are outside the work sphere that the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench had set for you. It is not possible to follow these orders that have been issued by you by keeping the elected government out of these decisions you have taken single-handedly. Therefore, the orders issued to the chief secretary should be withdrawn. It is my request that you work as per the Constitution in future,” Sisodia wrote.

Referring to the previous enquiries ordered by the L-G, Sisodia said nothing against the government was found. “These decisions are purely politically motivated — this has been proven because nothing has been found in any of the enquiries you have ordered. The so-called liquor scam, school scam, bus purchase scam, and many others. No good comes out of these fake enquiries. All departments waste their time and officers are demotivated,” he wrote.