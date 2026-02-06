Politically motivated action to suppress dissent: Student leaders, faculty members, MPs on JNUSU rustication

JNU rusticated former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and four office-bearers for two semesters, barred campus entry and imposed fines over library gate vandalism. (Facebook/JNU)

Members of Parliament, university faculty staff and student leaders accused Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of using disciplinary action to suppress dissent, during a press conference at the Press Club of India Wednesday. This follows the rustication of the current and former office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).

The action, taken earlier this week, stems from a protest last year against the installation of a facial-recognition system at the university’s central library.

Speakers at Wednesday’s press conference claimed that the rustications were politically motivated and warned that they marked a dangerous shift in how university administrations respond to students’ protests.