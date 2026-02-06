Politically motivated action to suppress dissent: Student leaders, faculty members, MPs on JNUSU rustication

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Members of Parliament, university faculty staff and student leaders accused Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of using disciplinary action to suppress dissent, during a press conference at the Press Club of India Wednesday. This follows the rustication of the current and former office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).
The action, taken earlier this week, stems from a protest last year against the installation of a facial-recognition system at the university’s central library.
Speakers at Wednesday’s press conference claimed that the rustications were politically motivated and warned that they marked a dangerous shift in how university administrations respond to students’ protests.
Lok Sabha MP Raja Ram Singh said the move reflected a familiar pattern. “When the voices of the poor and the marginalised rise, the response is an iron fist,” he said, adding that the JNUSU office-bearers were “fighting for the very soul of India’s democratic and secular education”.
Manoj Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP said, “A university is meant to be a space for dialogue, not a fortress of surveillance.” He also announced that the matter would be raised in Parliament.
Sashikanth Senthil, also a Lok Sabha MP, accused the JNU administration of acting at the behest of “political masters”.
Faculty members, meanwhile, warned against what they saw as “administrative overreach”. Uma Gupta, a professor at Delhi University, said the rustications went beyond disciplinary action. “This is a declaration of war against the idea of a public university,” she said. “They want campuses where students don’t question and teachers don’t think.”
Student representatives said there is an atmosphere of fear on the campus, citing steep fines and punitive measures imposed on those who questioned surveillance practices in common academic spaces.
JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said the rustications were aimed at weakening collective resistance. “The administration thinks rustication will break us,” she said. “Instead, it has only strengthened our resolve.” She also linked the action to students’ demands for the restoration of equity-oriented regulations in higher education and for legal safeguards against caste-based discrimination, including what activists call the ‘Rohith Act’.
Students’ body All India Students’ Association (AISA), which backs the current JNUSU leadership, said in a statement that the administration had labeled peaceful protest as vandalism to justify punitive action. “The real vandalism,” the statement said, “is the dismantling of constitutional values and social justice under the guise of discipline”.
According to AISA, the protest against facial recognition at the central library was driven by concerns that students were being treated “as suspects rather than learners”, and that surveillance technologies were being introduced without meaningful consultation.
