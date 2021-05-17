Political leaders cannot hoard Covid-19 medicines, should surrender their stock to health department: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the police of the national capital for a “vague and whitewashing” investigation into allegations of hoarding of Covid-19 medicines by political leaders. The court said that it expected such persons to surrender the medicine available with them to the state health department.

“You had to go into specific allegations. If some political leader is advertising some medicine free of cost, where is he getting it from? There are reports of shortages in supply. Does he hold a license to hoard and distribute? How can you be so slack about it?” the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked.

The high court said since it is projected that these medicines were procured for public charity and not for political gains, the leaders should surrender their stocks to the Director General of Health Services, Delhi government, so that it can be distributed to the needy.

The court also asked the Police to find out as to how chemists supplied such large quantities of medicines to the leaders.

DCP Rajesh Deo, while seeking time to respond to the queries of court, said that the status report of the police had been leaked to media and “they would soon come out with a detailed report”.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR on the allegations that politicians are able to procure in huge quantity and distribute Covid-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

In a preliminary report on allegations of blackmarketing and illegal distribution of Covid-19 medicines against various politicians, including All India Youth Congress President Srinivas B V, the Delhi Police had told the Delhi High Court that the persons have been helping people voluntarily and without discrimination.

“The enquiry conducted so far has revealed that all the persons alleged to have been hoarding medicines etc, have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed, the person enquired into have not charged any money for the help provided and thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination,” said the Crime Branch in a status report before the court.