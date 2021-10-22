Polish ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal

Ambassador of Poland Adam Burakowski met CM Arvind Kejriwal Thursday and discussed the possibility of collaborating in the field of solid waste management and tourism. “We will be very happy to get Poland’s expertise in solid waste management in Delhi. We are very pleased with the offer from Poland in this matter. The Urban Development Minister is looking into the issue,” the CM said after the meeting.

While solid waste management in the city comes directly under the MCDs, the government’s development department has also been looking into solving the issues arising from high waste generation, no segregation and overflowing landfill sites. Lack of waste management also leads to pollution in the Yamuna.

A statement issued by the government said the two also discussed a prospective Twin Cities Agreement between Delhi and a Polish city, with the CM asking the ambassador to hold further discussions with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.