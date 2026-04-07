Policy to regularise residential, small commercial buildings in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies expected to be announced today

As on January 25, as per a reply by the MoHUA in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, only 20,228 conveyance deeds and 18,462 authorisation slips had been executed by the Delhi Development Authority, the implementing agency for PM-UDAY.

Written by: Damini Nath, Jatin Anand
4 min readApr 7, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Parliament had passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, just ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly electionsParliament had passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, just ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections
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The Union government on Tuesday may announce a new policy to regularise all residential and commercial buildings — of up to 20 square metres — in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Monday said that Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu will address a press conference on Tuesday with focus on “Regularisation of unauthorised colony on as is where is basis with simplification of procedures to get both ownership rights and building regularisation”; and “A transformative Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for providing affordable housing stock in the city of Delhi”. CM Rekha Gupta will be in attendance at the press briefing. The MoHUA on Monday notified the new TOD policy of Delhi Development Authority.

Parliament had passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, just ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections to confer ownership rights to the lakhs of residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

However, PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) scheme, which was subsequently enforced, found few takers.

As on January 25, as per a reply by the MoHUA in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, only 20,228 conveyance deeds and 18,462 authorisation slips had been executed by the Delhi Development Authority, the implementing agency for PM-UDAY.

Acting on the basis of the feedback, the government is now expected to launch a simplified procedure for the grant of ownership rights, remove certain pre-requisites and also change the implementation agency from the DDA to the Delhi government’s Revenue Department, it has been learnt.

The policy is also likely to provide for the regularisation of buildings by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), making it possible for the owners to avail loans and redevelop their properties. It is likely to cover commercial buildings up to 20 sqm, which would cover local small businesses like kirana shops.

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The Minister and L-G are also expected to discuss the DDA’s new TOD policy that has made it mandatory for developers of highrises in the vicinity of Metro or regional transit corridors who want to avail of the higher Floor Area Ratio to construct affordable housing. At least 65% of the total permissible FAR will have to be used for residential units of less than 100 sq.m. of built-up area, including guesthouses or studio apartments, the policy says.

Considered one of the key factors behind the BJP’s electoral success in the Capital against the AAP, the promise of granting “full ownership rights” in unauthorised colonies was part of the party’s Sankalp Patra or manifesto for the 2025 Assembly elections.
At various events since then, including at an inauguration in 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the scheme would benefit 40 lakh people residing in 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Shah had made the promise during the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in the capital in 2024 followed by a significant and dedicated outreach in such localities both in 2024 and especially in the run up to the 2025 Assembly polls by the BJP in Delhi.

It was also one of the biggest issues which the AAP, after being dislodged from power after over a decade, had sought to raise against the newly-formed BJP Government in the city. After getting over its shock defeat, the AAP had organised its first, big public event against the government over the demolitions in the city’s slums and unauthorised colonies in June 2025.

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

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