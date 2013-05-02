A Police report on the vandalism at the Union Home Ministers residence on April 10 has said that personnel,including those from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary who were posted there,failed to stop the protesters.

The detailed report,submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs,also noted that the Special Branch did not inform the headquarters in time that a huge crowd was moving towards the Home Ministers residence.

On April 10,protesters had marched to Minister Sushil Kumar Shindes house,demanding reservation for Jats in government jobs. Some of the protesters turned violent and barged into Shindes residence  bungalow number 2 on Krishna Menon Marg. They broke flower pots and a portion of the gate.

An inquiry into the report is being conducted by an officer of the rank of additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources said the police report claimed that Special Branch officers informed the control room and not the district police about the protesters marching towards the Home Ministers residence.

The Special Branch of Delhi Police is tasked with gathering intelligence about protests and other happenings in the city. In its report,police said officials of the Special Branch,including its inspector,had been suspended.

Two radio operators,who failed to inform police about protesters turning violent,have also been suspended. The radio operators,police said,assumed that the protest was of general nature and,therefore,did not send out an alert. In all,13 police personnel were suspended after the incident.

Police said a beat policeman informed his seniors about the violence,following which senior officers of the rank of special commissioner and joint commissioner rushed to the spot.

All protesters were taken to the Tughlaq Road police station and booked under sections related to rioting and trespassing.

The police are also preparing a report on the April 9 incident,when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and her Finance Minister Amit Mitra were heckled and surrounded by SFI protesters while they were on their way to the Yojana Bhawan. An Additional Secretary from the MHA will be conducting an inquiry into the incident based on the police report.

Police have a copy of the CCTV and television footage,and details of the personnel who were deployed at Yojana Bhawan.

