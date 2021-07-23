scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Policeman visits The Wire office in Delhi, DCP says routine checking ahead of I-Day

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2021 6:31:41 pm
A Delhi Police officer at the office of news website, The Wire. (Photo: Twitter/@svaradarajan)

Hours after a Delhi Police officer visited the office of news website, The Wire, in Gole Market area, the district DCP said it was part of a “routine checking related to August 15”.

The Wire is one of 16 media organisations around the world who are partnering with the French nonprofit Forbidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International in a global investigative project centred on a database of numbers that may have been targeted with spyware.

Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of The Wire, posted on Twitter: “Not just another day at the office for The Wire… after Pegasus project, Policeman arrived today with inane inquiries. ‘Who’s Vinod Dua?’ ‘Who’s Swara Bhaskar?’ ‘Can I see your rent agreement?’ ‘Can I speak to Arfa?’ Asked why he’d come: “Routine check for Aug 15” Strange.”

When contacted, DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “Routine checking related to August 15 is going on in the entire district.”

Yadav also responded to Varadarajan’s tweet, “In the run up to Independence Day, security and anti-terrorist measures such as tenant verification, checking of guest houses, etc are being taken throughout Delhi. Local beat officer had gone to verify an office which didn’t bear any signboard at the entrance.”

Ahead of August 15, security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR with multi-layered arrangements and strict vigil at the borders. Apart from this, agencies like NSG, SPG and ITBP have been put on high alert. Over 45,000 security personnel will be guarding the city on Independence Day besides over 2,000 snipers deputed at specific locations on high-rises in around 5 km periphery of the Red Fort.

