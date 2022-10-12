Policeman injured as suspected drug peddler rams into police barricades in Gurgaon

A police constable suffered injuries after a car allegedly driven by a suspected narcotics smuggler rammed into the police barricades in Gurgaon, said police on Tuesday. Police officials said the accused tried to run them over before escaping.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday night when police personnel from Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) received a tip-off that a Nigerian national would be coming to Cyber Hub area in Gurgaon to peddle cocaine.

In the police complaint, head constable, Sombir, said that a raiding party was formed and barricades were put up near Shankar chowk on the road from Cyber Hub towards Delhi.

“During checking, the accused was spotted driving a car and approaching the police checkpoint. He was signalled to stop, but he jumped the barricades and rammed his car, first into a police vehicle, and then my car. The accused rammed into more cars as he reversed his car. He tried to run me over but I managed to jump out of the way. The accused managed to escape,” said Sombir in the FIR.

Police said the head constable was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is stable.

A police officer, said, “The registration number of the vehicle used by the accused has been traced and we are checking CCTV footages to arrest him. The injured police officer was discharged after treatment.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF phase 2 police station, said police.