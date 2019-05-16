Delhi: ASI dies after cardiac arrest, family points to ‘work pressure’

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was undergoing a three-month course at Wazirabad’s Police Training School (PTS), died after he allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest Wednesday morning. Around 3.30 am, ASI Suresh Chand was rushed to a government hospital nearby, where he was declared dead on arrival, said DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Thakur said inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174 are being initiated, and “no foul play is suspected so far”. Chand’s brother-in-law Gauri Shankar claimed, “He was a heart patient and his department knew it. He suffered a cardiac arrest in 2017… His colleagues told us he was punished Tuesday with extra physical exercise for not shaving. He would call home and talk about pressure, lack of leaves.”

Parwaiz Ahmed, principal of PTS, Wazirabad, told The Indian Express that they were unaware of his condition, and denied punishing Chand. He said, “As per the list shared by police headquarters, he was ‘fit’. We didn’t know he had health problems or asthma. He was not punished either.”

Around 3 am, Chand asked his friend, another ASI, to pass him his nebuliser. “He woke me up suddenly and asked me to fix him a dose on his nebuliser as he couldn’t breathe. When it didn’t help, he took medicines. After 15-20 minutes, I sought an ambulance,” said the ASI, who accompanied Chand to the hospital.

At 4 am, Chand’s family was told he was no more. “I had known him for over eight years… He suffered from a heart problem, everyone knew this,” said the ASI.

Ahmed said the CATS ambulance was parked in the premises, and there was no delay in taking Chand to the hospital.

Chand joined the force in 1988, and is survived by his wife, two sons and his daughter. His last rites were performed after his eldest son arrived from Dubai.