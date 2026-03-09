Police use water cannons, tear gas to stop employees’ march towards Punjab Assembly

Police use tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesters near Burail Jail at Chandigarh-Mohali border on Sunday. Jasbir Malhi

Members of several employee and labour unions from across Punjab gathered in Mohali on Friday to march towards Chandigarh for a proposed gherao of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. However, when the protesters attempted to move towards Chandigarh, the police stopped them near Burail Jail by placing barricades, leading to a tense situation between the two sides.

As the crowd tried to push forward, the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. During the commotion, around five to six women and eight to 10 other protesters reportedly suffered injuries.

The protest saw participation from several organisations, including the Government Teacher Union, Punjab CCSF, Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, and Anganwadi Workers Union. A large number of temporary staff from different departments had assembled in Mohali, including around 127 anganwadi workers and several contractual teachers who were recruited years ago and are still demanding regularisation of their services.