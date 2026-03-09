Police use water cannons, tear gas to stop employees’ march towards Punjab Assembly

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Members of several employee and labour unions from across Punjab gathered in Mohali on Friday to march towards Chandigarh for a proposed gherao of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. However, when the protesters attempted to move towards Chandigarh, the police stopped them near Burail Jail by placing barricades, leading to a tense situation between the two sides.
As the crowd tried to push forward, the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. During the commotion, around five to six women and eight to 10 other protesters reportedly suffered injuries.
The protest saw participation from several organisations, including the Government Teacher Union, Punjab CCSF, Mid-Day Meal Workers Union, and Anganwadi Workers Union. A large number of temporary staff from different departments had assembled in Mohali, including around 127 anganwadi workers and several contractual teachers who were recruited years ago and are still demanding regularisation of their services.
Before beginning the march, the protesters held a meeting in Mohali for nearly two to three hours and later proceeded collectively towards Chandigarh to gherao the Assembly. The employees alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had promised before the elections that contractual workers would be regularised and no employee would remain in a temporary position. However, even after four years of the government’s tenure, their demands remain unfulfilled.
Bir Singh from Anandpur Sahib, who participated in the protest on behalf of the pension restoration group, said, “For the past four years, the Punjab government has ignored our demands. We were holding a peaceful protest, but the administration responded by using water cannons and tear gas.”
During the incident, some women protesters reportedly fainted and fell to the ground, after which fellow workers helped them by providing water and assistance. Police officials said the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulance where they received medical treatment.
Later, following assurances from police officials, the protesters called off the dharna. However, the employee unions warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.
