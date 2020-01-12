Police want JNU hostel audit to check for ‘outsiders’

This comes after violence in the JNU campus on January 5 (File Photo) This comes after violence in the JNU campus on January 5 (File Photo)

The JNU administration Saturday asked all senior wardens to conduct a “security audit” of their hostels to check for outsiders, on the advice of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had written to Registrar Pramod Kumar on January 7, saying this should be done “on top priority”. On January 10, the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) sent a circular in this regard to all senior wardens.

The January 7 letter to Kumar by the SHO, Vasant Kunj North, said, “In view of the present scenario, it is requested that hostels be audited through the hostel wardens of JNU regarding stay of any outsiders/unauthorised students/guests. If any stay of outsiders/unauthorised students/ guests come into notice the same may please be intimated to the undersigned immediately.”

On January 10, DSW Umesh Kadam sent a circular to all senior wardens “requesting them to post the notice in the hostels”. “All hostel residents have to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide the necessary details in the form accordingly,” it said.

“In case, any outsider/unauthorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated… and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the SHO, Vasant Kunj North,” it added.

The JNUSU said it rejected this safety audit. “When wardens like (the Periyar warden) themselves are responsible for the violence by giving them shelter in their homes, what’s the point of looking for outsiders?” said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. She added they would not allow checking for “outsiders” without consulting the hostel presidents, the committee and JNUSU.

Asked to explain why the notification came three days after the police advisory, Kadam said he was informed about it only on Friday night. Kumar said, “We had to go for MHRD meetings so we couldn’t issue it. But verbally, we had told senior wardens about it.”

