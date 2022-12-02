scorecardresearch
Police vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar record best response time in UP for 16 months in a row

Officers said the average response time in the urban areas of the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate is 5 minutes and 18 seconds, while the average rural response time is 6 minutes and 19 seconds.

The calls are attended by 65 four-wheelers and 50 bikes, along with six police response vehicles (PRVs) manned by women. (Representative/Express Photo)

November marked the sixteenth consecutive month in which the district’s police vehicles recorded the quickest response time in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Officers said the average response time in the urban areas of the commissionerate is five minutes and 18 seconds, while the average rural response time is six minutes and 19 seconds.

On average, 437 calls are received every day, with a total of 13,138 calls in November. These calls are attended by 65 four-wheelers and 50 bikes, along with six police response vehicles (PRVs) manned by women, and another six PRVs on the Eastern Peripheral and Yamuna Expressways.

The police added that three of these calls were declared ‘PRV of the day’ in the state, including the rescue of an unconscious man, the rescue of two truck accident victims, and the busting of a fuel thief gang.

According to the police, PRV personnel will receive 18-day courses in operating these vehicles along with nine-day refresher courses, with the next one scheduled on December 22.

Commissioner Laxmi Singh had previously acknowledged the need to revamp vehicles available for highway patrols, along with appropriately trained personnel to potentially manage vehicles at higher speeds. The commissioner also met senior officers on Thursday for a briefing involving women’s security, controlling organised crime and traffic accidents.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:01:55 pm
