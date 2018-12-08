‘Police Uncle’ book to reach out to kids

In a bid to reach out to school children and strengthen community policing, Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik Friday launched a booklet called ‘Police Uncle’. The book contains information about the history of police, hierarchy, laws, and issues related to child abuse, cyber awareness, traffic rules, along with Delhi Police’s schemes and e-governance projects.

The launch function was held at Thyagaraj Stadium. Patnaik said the ‘Police Uncle’ initiative is a ‘historic moment’ for Delhi Police in its community outreach efforts.

“The initiative will help us reach out to children across the country. It will showcase a new, friendly face of police… This will also help enhance confidence and trust of school children in police,” he said.

Patnaik added that their motto was to make kids see police as a friendly and approachable agent of service delivery.

The book has been conceived by inspector Ved Prakash, who is currently posted as Station House Officer at Kalkaji police station under the supervision of ACP Anant Mittal.