Police told to file case against Axis Bank officials in alleged fraud of Rs 20 crore

Observing that the genuineness of the information was not a condition precedent to the registration of a case, a city court has directed police to file an FIR against Axis Bank’s chief executive officer, chief operating officer and several other senior officials for alleged fraud worth nearly Rs 20 crore.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dheeraj More has directed the Okhla police station SHO to file an FIR and conduct investigation into a complaint filed by a company, Golf Technologies (P) Ltd, alleging that Axis Bank had misappropriated money.

The complaint further said the bank had forged the signature of the company’s head to release Rs 19.89 crore, from the company’s current account, to a different company.

The Delhi-based company, in its complaint, had claimed that it had opened a credit account with the bank and had taken Rs 50 crore as borrowing against properties.

According to the complaint, in December 2012, Axis Bank had released Rs 20 crore from its loan account of Rs 50 crores, to its current account without any request from or authority of the company.

From that current account, on the strength of a forged letter of instruction, the bank transferred a sum of Rs 19.89 crore to a different company’s account.

The company also claimed that bank officials forged the signature of the company’s director on the letter of instruction, even though the director was not present in Delhi at the time and could not have signed the letter.

The company also sought a FIR against the bank’s managing director, president, several members of the board of directors and bank officers of the assets and loans departments.

The court has now directed police to register and FIR and has asked for a compliance report by October 17.

