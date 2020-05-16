Police to MP Parvesh Sahib Singh: Verify before tweeting

(Source: Facebook/Parvesh sahib singh verma) (Source: Facebook/Parvesh sahib singh verma)

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Thursday faced the ire of Delhi Police which, through its Twitter handle, asked him to “verify before posting and spreading rumours”.

Singh tweeted an old video of Muslims offering namaz, and wrote: “Does any religion permit this kind of act during coronavirus (pandemic)? Lockdown and social distancing norms have been completely destroyed.

The maulvis whose salaries have been increased by Arvind Kejriwal — their salaries, if cut, such acts will stop automatically… Or have you taken an oath to destroy Delhi?” “This is totally false. An old video is being used with a malicious intent to spread rumours. Please verify before posting and spreading rumours,” tweeted DCP East Delhi in response. Singh later deleted the tweet. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, quoting the Delhi Police tweet, tweeted, “BJP leaders should be ashamed they are busy spreading hate and rumours in such times.”

When contacted, the BJP MP told The Indian Express, “Someone sent me the tweet… when I got to know about the authenticity of the video, I deleted it.” DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “The video has been going on for four-five days and I have been telling people that it’s fake. People are aware now. We aren’t taking any action.” ens

