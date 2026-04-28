Police to form dedicated industrial cell days after series of workers’ protests hit Noida

The Noida police on Monday announced that a dedicated industrial cell will be created that will function on an ad-hoc basis and will be headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Industrial)-rank officer.

“Under this post, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (Industries), 3 Inspectors, and 25 officers/personnel of various ranks will be deployed,” said officials, adding that this will ensure direct engagement with industries, labour unions and workers; address grievances; and enforce compliance with state and central laws.

It will also facilitate coordination between police and various departments, while enabling quicker response to zone-specific industrial issues, they said.

“The three commissionerate zones together house around 15,000 registered industrial units collectively accounting for over two lakh companies and employing nearly four lakh workers,” an official said.