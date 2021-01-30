Police stopped water tankers, removed langar at Singhu, says Chadha as Kejriwal speaks against cases on farmers

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha Friday said the Delhi government was prevented from bringing water tankers for farmers in Singhu by the Delhi Police, and that the farmers were being “deprived of food, water, sanitation and clean toilets”.

The AAP leader also said that the langar the government had set up was packed up by the police on the night of January 26, and that there was a clear distinction between “lumpen elements” at the Red Fort and farmers raising legitimate demands.

This came on a day Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Rakesh ji, we are fully with farmers. Your demands are justified. Defaming farmers’ agitation, calling them anti-national, and filing false cases against farmers who are protesting peacefully is absolutely wrong.”

Chadha claimed that on the night of January 26, the Delhi Police put an end to the Delhi government langar: “Previously the langar was going on uninterrupted by the Delhi government. Four-five sevas were being carried out.

First was water — for several days, several water tankers were at various locations so that people have access to clean drinking water. Temporary toilets were there. When the farmers complained of bad network, we installed WiFi.”

Asked who removed the langars, Chadha told The Indian Express, “By the Delhi Police. By the police that in fact used to enjoy the langar. They themselves used to eat. But they were ordered to so they removed it.”

Chadha said that on Friday morning, he and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain went to the Singhu border “to ensure that water reaches the farmers”. “We were stopped much before the actual place the farmers are sitting. We asked why will you not let us go. They (the police) said they have orders from above. So basically they have deprived the farmer of food, of water, of sanitation and access to clean toilets,” Chadha claimed.

Chadha who is also national spokesperson for the AAP, said that there was a distinction between “lumpen elements” and farmers. “That distinction exists in everyone’s head. There was a predetermined route, where people agreed to go on that route. The police agreed to let people on that route. But that route was violated — a group of lumpen elements much before the tractor rally was meant to begin, they went ahead. They broke the barricades. Police also, one is given to understand, became a bystander and let them pass. The chief protagonists of that, the likes of Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana, who are people who can be seen breaking bread with the BJP, raises a fundamental question,” he said.

He said the AAP was of the belief that the events of the last two days was a conspiracy of the BJP to “digress from the main issues”. “As far as these lumpen elements are concerned, they should be apprehended and investigated. I think the head of every Indian hangs in shame, no one can condone it, and they should be arrested. But the rest of the farmers are innocent. How can you paint them with the same brush? They are genuine, their demands are genuine,” he said.