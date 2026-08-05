Police stop Kejriwal from marching towards PM house to submit 2.3 lakh petitions against E20 policy

Addressing mediapersons later in the day, Kejriwal said AAP had sought an appointment with the PM a month ago but received no response. He called the refusal to meet the delegation a reflection of a "dictatorial attitude".

Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence with around 100 people to submit over 2.3 lakh petitions against E20-blended petrol, prompting them to stage a protest on Firoz Shah Road.

Kejriwal was accompanied by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP leader Jasmine Shah, among others.

The march was stopped near 5, Firoz Shah Road. Protesters carried bundles of petitions – collected from across the country – and raised slogans against the Centre’s ethanol-blended fuel policy. Police later took custody of the petitions after informing the delegation that the PM would not meet them.