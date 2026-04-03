Police stop burial of girl in West Delhi: Family says died of typhoid; post-mortem says ‘smothered’

The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. On Thursday, police received the report, which mentioned that she died after being smothered.

A day after a girl’s burial was stopped following police intervention in West Delhi, officers on Thursday said she was allegedly smothered over a “friendship” she developed with a boy.

The family members of the girl, including the parents, are now being questioned, police said, adding that they are yet to verify the girl’s age. “The family initially claimed that the girl died of typhoid,” an officer said.

As per police sources, the girl developed a bond with the boy in their native village. Around two years ago, she, along with her family, had shifted to Delhi. She however, kept in touch with the boy.