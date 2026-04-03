Police stop burial of girl in West Delhi: Family says died of typhoid; post-mortem says ‘smothered’

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A day after a girl’s burial was stopped following police intervention in West Delhi, officers on Thursday said she was allegedly smothered over a “friendship” she developed with a boy.
The family members of the girl, including the parents, are now being questioned, police said, adding that they are yet to verify the girl’s age. “The family initially claimed that the girl died of typhoid,” an officer said.
As per police sources, the girl developed a bond with the boy in their native village. Around two years ago, she, along with her family, had shifted to Delhi. She however, kept in touch with the boy.
“The family got to know about their friendship a few months ago that led to frequent fights,” the officer said.
Another officer said that the girl had threatened to leave home and told her parents that she would elope with the boy. In the three to four days leading up to her death, heated exchanges between the girl and her parents had become common, the officer added.
Police said the matter came to light after the police control room on Wednesday received a call. The caller said that a girl was being buried after allegedly being killed. It was later found that the call was made by a cousin of the deceased’s ‘friend’.
“The PCR call was received around 2 pm and the caller alleged that a girl had been killed by her family and her body was being taken for burial. The caller also told the deceased’s friend that the family might have done something wrong to the girl,” an officer said.
The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. On Thursday, police received the report, which mentioned that she died after being smothered.
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