Delhi police stations get new law & order inspector

Each police station in Delhi will now be headed by the Station House Officer (SHO), inspector (law and order), and inspector (investigation), as per an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The law and order post has been created to separate investigation from law and order duties. It will replace the current anti-terror operator inspector post.

As per the order, the SHO will be the chief investigating officer/officer-in-charge and will supervise the work and conduct of the two inspectors.

“The standing order… (is) not meant to be watertight compartmentalisation… discretion vests with the DCP to assign any other duty given the dynamic field situations albeit with reasonable justification and due deliberation and in consultation with senior formations,” it reads.

All FIRs will now be registered with prior approval from the SHO and all arrests will be “affected” with his concurrence, said police. SHOs will have to visit all crime scenes or spots in special report cases and ensure quality and timely filing of chargesheets. Asthana also ordered the SHOs to look into PCR calls and ensure there’s no pendency.

The inspector (investigation) will deal with all court matters. He will work with agencies such as hospitals, courts, FSL, and the prosecution branch and will be responsible for all summons and warrants issued, the order further said.

The inspector (law and order) will maintain “public tranquility and law and order” in their areas.