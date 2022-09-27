Desperate visit to police station, a suicide video and death by hanging: 27-year-old woman’s last 24 hours

Nearly eight months after she got married, a 27-year-old woman Sunday committed suicide at her house over alleged dowry harassment. The woman, Arti Gupta, was found hanging from a fan, and police recovered a video from her phone where she alleges that her husband would beat her up and was responsible for her death. Just a day before the suicide, Arti had visited the police station in distress, but officers said she did not file a complaint at the time.

The husband, Anupam Gupta (32), has been arrested and booked under sections of dowry death and subjecting a woman to cruelty. He is an architect and works at a private firm in Hauz Khas, police said.

In the video which, according to police, was shot minutes before the incident, the woman is seen sobbing and says: “My life is over… They beat me up over dowry.”

Arti’s family alleged that her in-laws had harassed her for months over dowry, and that she was beaten up every day. They said she had approached police a day before her death but nobody helped her.

Girish Chand, Arti’s father, alleged: “They (her in-laws) wanted Rs 10 lakh and an SUV. They harassed my daughter every day. My wife died two months back because of a heart attack. She was stressed because they would hit Arti and refuse to give her food. My daughter was suffering. I asked her to come back but she was scared that I would also fall sick like her mother. On Saturday, she went to the police station and asked for help, but nobody helped my daughter.”

The family said they spent more than Rs 16 lakh on Arti’s wedding and gave jewellery as gifts.

Police said Arti had come to the police station on Saturday but she did not allege dowry harassment. “She came around 11 pm and said her husband had left their house and blocked her phone number. A woman constable called him, and he said he had left on his own and doesn’t wish to stay with Arti. We asked Arti to tell us about the fight but she didn’t file a complaint. We dropped her back home,” claimed a senior officer.

A day later, a PCR call was received around 2 pm about the suicide. Police found that Arti had used a chunni to hang herself. An enquiry was conducted by the police and sub-divisional magistrate, Kalkaji. “The statement of her father has been recorded by the SDM. An FIR was lodged and the husband has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” added the officer.

Arti’s family said the couple got married on January 23 this year. “Their family is rich and we thought they would treat our daughter well, but we were wrong. She wanted to leave that house but her parents don’t earn much and she was worried about them,” alleged Yogesh Varshney, Arti’s uncle.

Police said they are looking into the family’s allegations.