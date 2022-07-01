Police said ‘not anonymous’ in court, now write to Twitter for details of Zubair complainant

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Twitter, asking them to provide details of the account @balajikijaiin that goes by the user name ‘Hanuman Bhakt’. The handle had tagged Delhi Police, asking them to take action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for a tweet he had posted in 2018. The Delhi Police’s IFSO branch then filed a case against Zubair and arrested him on Monday.

Sources told The Indian Express a notice under Section 91 of CrPC was sent to Twitter, India, on Wednesday evening in which the investigation officer informed the website about the case. “We have asked them to provide IP log details of the anonymous Twitter handle @balajikijaiin, registration details of the account, mobile number, connected email ID, and device used by the user,” a police source said.

The account had been deleted on Wednesday but it was back up by Thursday evening. On Wednesday, a senior police official had told The Indian Express, “We have come to know that the person deleted his account. However, that doesn’t affect our investigation. We are investigating the matter as Zubair’s old tweet was amplified, and was creating disharmony. We are trying to trace the man and will ask him about the complaint. He must have deleted the account because he got scared.”

In court during Zubair’s remand hearing on Tuesday, the police had submitted that the person running the Twitter account was “not anonymous”.

Zubair’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, while opposing the remand application before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Savaria, had argued that the Twitter account in question was an anonymous handle made to create mischief.

She had argued that the Twitter account was made to target her client and that this account user had to be investigated by the police.

While rebutting this, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that this was “not an anonymous Twitter handle”.

“He is just a mere informer. He is not an anonymous complainant. His details are here. Without details, no one can get a Twitter account,” the prosecutor had argued.