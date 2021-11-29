If police knew about riot plans, then why no action: Umar Khalid’s lawyer to Delhi court

Former JNU student Umar Khalid through his lawyer told a Delhi court on Monday that a protected witness had informed the local SHO about the purported plans of the northeast Delhi riots and questioned why the riots took place in the city if the police knew about the conspiracy.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais was arguing for bail on behalf of Umar before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat when he made the statement. However, his arguments could not be concluded and will continue on December 9.

Pais alleged that the witnesses in the UAPA case made cooked-up statements and added that a case can’t be made based on ‘half-truths’.

During Monday’s hearing, Pais submitted that the witnesses had made improvements in their statements to the magistrate and that these witnesses were “cherry picked” by the police around Umar’s arrest.

Referring to the statement of a protected witness, who claimed he was in touch with the local SHO, Pais told the court, “He says he is regularly in touch with the SHO (Seelampur), who asks him to keep him updated. If you are in touch with the SHO, then why did you not ensure that nothing went on? What happened? They are such adarsh citizens… they say such noble thoughts and are in touch with the police… isn’t it apparent that these witnesses were procured?”

Pais told the court that this witness met the SHO sometime in January 2020 and that the officer knew everything beforehand.

Pais said that the witness had claimed that he met the SHO sometime in January and the SHO had asked the witness to tell him everything. “So Seelampur SHO knew everything. How did we have riots in the city? This brilliant intelligence he had about this and he did not register an FIR,” Pais submitted.

Pais apprised the court about the protected witness’s statements who talked about a ‘secret meeting’ attended by the riot accused, in which the planning for the riots allegedly took place.

Referring to one witness statement, Pais told the court that the witness after making his statement to the police “miraculously remembered the meeting after seven days” in his statement to the magistrate.

On allegations that women and children were roped in by the accused as a cover for their protests, Pais told the court, “Advocacy against a law is not a crime. It is not in doubt that when the CAA kicks in and NRC starts, a person without documents is put in detention… Is there a single woman or child who comes forth and says we were cannon fodder?”

Pais then said that a witness later remembered in his statement to the magistrate that Umar had used phrases like ‘chakka jam’ and ‘blood must be spilled’ in his speech.

“He doesn’t claim to be present at the meeting but gives granular details of the meeting. He doesn’t call it a secret meeting but the charge-sheet calls it a secret meeting. Videos and photos are out on Facebook. How can a secret meeting have selfies posted on Facebook? Certainly, it is not a secret. This must mean the protestors are dumb or the police do not know them,” Pais submitted.