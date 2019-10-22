Police revise speed limit on NH 24

A week after Delhi Traffic Police withdrew 1.5 lakh challans issued to commuters for speeding on National Highway 24, because of a mistake on the signboard put up by the PWD on the highway, police have revised the speed limit from Millennium Park to Ghazipur border.

Earlier, the limit was 60 km/hr. Now, traffic police have changed it to 70 km/hour. However, the limit for transport vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, is set at 40 km/ hour.

Police said the challans were cancelled after the signboards showed a limit of 70 km/hour speed, but the traffic cameras caught vehicles speeding over 60 km/hour on the stretch. ENS