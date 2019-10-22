Police revise speed limit on NH 24

Toggle Menu
Earlier, the limit was 60 km/hr. Now, traffic police have changed it to 70 km/hour. However, the limit for transport vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, is set at 40 km/ hour.

(Representational/Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

A week after Delhi Traffic Police withdrew 1.5 lakh challans issued to commuters for speeding on National Highway 24, because of a mistake on the signboard put up by the PWD on the highway, police have revised the speed limit from Millennium Park to Ghazipur border.

Police said the challans were cancelled after the signboards showed a limit of 70 km/hour speed, but the traffic cameras caught vehicles speeding over 60 km/hour on the stretch. ENS

