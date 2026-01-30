Police rescue five as fire breaks out at hotel in Central Delhi

The fire was extinguished after several hours, and an investigation into the exact cause is underway, officers added.

A major fire tragedy at a four-storey hotel in Central Delhi’s Paharganj in the early hours of Wednesday was averted as Delhi Police personnel were able to save five lives and evacuate several others from the building.

The fire broke out around 3 am at Hotel Pallavi Palace, located on Arakashan Road, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, officers said. According to the police, three guests were injured in the blaze. While one sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries, the other two suffered minor burns, police said.

“Even before a PCR call was formally logged at 3:12 am, a team from Nabi Karim police station had already reached the spot following a telephonic alert from a member of the public,” said Anant Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central.