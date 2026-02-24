Police question Youth Cong national president; 3 more held from Gwalior

According to the police, the Youth Congress protesters were wearing T-shirts with the PM’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.

The Delhi Police on Monday questioned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ by IYC members at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.

He was still being questioned at Tilak Marg police station at the time of going to press.

The police, meanwhile, said three more IYC members have been have been arrested from Gwalior for the protest.

They identified those arrested as Jitendra Singh Yadav, in his 30s, Ajay Kumar (36) and Raja Gujar (24).

Yadav was arrested from Gwalior on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody after being produced before the court. He has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He pursued BCom from GICTS College in Gwalior between 2012 and 2014.