Police question Youth Cong national president; 3 more held from Gwalior

He was still being questioned at Tilak Marg police station at the time of going to press.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Congress AI summit protestAccording to the police, the Youth Congress protesters were wearing T-shirts with the PM’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.
The Delhi Police on Monday questioned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ by IYC members at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.

The police, meanwhile, said three more IYC members have been have been arrested from Gwalior for the protest.

They identified those arrested as Jitendra Singh Yadav, in his 30s, Ajay Kumar (36) and Raja Gujar (24).

Yadav was arrested from Gwalior on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody after being produced before the court. He has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He pursued BCom from GICTS College in Gwalior between 2012 and 2014.

While Kumar used to serve as the IYC Bhind vice-president, Gujar is a former IYC Gwalior district president. Both were arrested on Monday.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Reacting to the arrests, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the government forgets “protests are the heart of democracy, and not a crime”. “What our IYC workers did was to bravely expose how the PM is compromised. This was done in a peaceful manner, without any instigation of violence,” said Venugopal. “We demand that they all be released immediately and all charges be dropped,” said the Congress general secretary, in a post on X.

At least 11 people allegedly staged a shirtless protest during the AI Impact Summit on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR. The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. After entering hall 5 of Bharat Mandapam, some of them removed their upper garments and chanted slogans against the PM.

