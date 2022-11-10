Police question neighbours in Lajpat Nagar woman’s murder

A day after a 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Police are questioning neighbours and workers around the area, as they are suspecting it was allegedly an “insider” who planned the robbery and murder.

On Tuesday, the woman, identified as Kulwant Kaur, was found dead in the evening, police said. Her sister-in-law Amarjeet told police that their caretaker found Kaur lying unconscious with blood near her face. No arrest has been made so far.

A police source said, “We checked her house. It looks like her chain and earrings were snatched, and the hall was ransacked. However, the accused didn’t enter rooms or steal anything else. We suspect the motive could be murder but to distract us, the accused tried to make it look like a robbery. We are investigating the case from all angles.”

Kaur was a widow, and she lived alone on the first floor while her in-laws live on the second floor of the same building. Her family told police that they didn’t hear anything or see anyone suspicious around the house at the time of the incident. Police also called Kaur’s three daughters for to speak to them. The women said their mother was “helpful”, and would talk to all neighbours and workers in the area.

“Since the killer had a friendly entry, it is suspected that the woman knew the killer and invited him/her in. We are looking into a few suspects. CCTVs around the house are being checked for clues,” said the source. Police are also probing the possibility of a property dispute. Senior police officers said they will check the property papers. and question the people involved.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), had said after the murder, “Kaur was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The gate and locks at the house were not broken. Further enquiry in progress”