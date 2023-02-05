‘Inept police, over-zealous prosecutors’: Chidambaram on Sharjeel Imam court order

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Sunday that Jamia Millia Islamia student Sharjeel Imam and 10 others, who were accused of perpetrating violence which broke out near Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2019, were made scapegoats, and lauded the trial court for pushing back against the “abuse of the law” and upholding liberty.

In a series of tweets, the former home minister said, “A Delhi trial court has held that Sharjeel Imam and 10 others were made “scapegoats” in a case connected with incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019. Was there even prima facie evidence against the accused? The Court’s conclusion: unequivocal no.”

Discharging the accused, the court had said “dissent was an extension of fundamental right to freedom of speech” and that the police did not apprehend the actual perpetrators but roped in the accused persons as scapegoats.

Chidambaram also called the Delhi Police ‘inept’. “Some accused have been lodged in jail for nearly three years. Some got bail after many months. This is pre-trial incarceration. An inept police and over-zealous prosecutors are responsible for keeping citizens in jail before trial. What action will be taken against them? Who will give back the months or years that the accused spent in jail?” he asked.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

“Our criminal justice system that tolerates pre-trial incarceration is an affront to the Constitution of India, especially Articles 19 and 21. The SC must put an end to this daily abuse of the law. The sooner the better. Bless the trial courts that push back against the abuse of the law and uphold liberty.”