Delhi Police probe gang link to murder of former BSP member

A day after former BSP candidate Virender Mann (44) was shot dead in his car in Narela by five assailants, police suspect gangster Jitender Gogi or his associates may be behind the murder.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that someone passed information of Virender’s whereabouts to the assailants, who were waiting for him. They stopped his car at gunpoint and asked him to get out before killing him. They allegedly fired around 30 rounds, around 15 bullets hit the victim,” a senior officer said.

Police said they have found CCTV footage of the incident and identified two assailants.

“We are questioning witnesses and scanning CCTVs for clues. No arrest has been made so far, but we will identify and nab the accused soon,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma.

According to a police officer, “investigation revealed that Gogi had demanded Rs 50 lakh as protection money from a local MLA, who was closely associated with Virender. The victim was negotiating on the MLA’s behalf, which may have irked Gogi and his associates”.

Police are also probing the role of Gogi’s associate Kapil Khera, who has allegedly murdered associates of one Pravesh Mann. The latter killed Khera’s uncle in July 2018, and Virender helped Pravesh get bail, an officer said.

Virender had contested the 2013 Assembly polls from Narela on a BSP ticket. His family said he had been associated with AAP since 2016. He is survived by his wife and father.

Police also said Virender had 14 criminal cases registered against him.