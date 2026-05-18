Delhi Police pulls the plug on ‘reel’ culture. Here’s why

A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the concern is less about presence on social media and more about context. (Source: File/ Representational)

The social media era has seen even Delhi Police personnel actively joining platforms like Instagram and Facebook, sharing lip-sync clips to stylised reels — often in uniform. However, the trend has raised concern within the force, with the Delhi Police Headquarters flagging “serious breaches” of social media rules.

An internal communication, issued by the PRO, Additional CP Rajiv Ranjan to Deputy Commissioners of Police across Delhi, refers to an SOP issued in August 2023 that lays down norms for online conduct of police personnel.

Despite this, officials said, instances have emerged where officers both on and off duty have been uploading videos deemed inappropriate while wearing the uniform.