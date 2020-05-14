Police oppose plea seeking transfer of probe in Tablighi case to NIA

Quarantine facility for Tablighi Jamat Members Quarantine facility for Tablighi Jamat Members

The Delhi Police Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea seeking to transfer the probe of a case to the NIA, against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad for holding a congregation in alleged violation of orders aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Questioning the locus of a Mumbai-based lawyer, seeking direction to the NIA to probe the matter in a time-bound manner and for the probe to be monitored by the HC, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the petitioner to place before it the judgments in support of his plea.

Petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay alleged Delhi Police has failed to arrest the leader despite considerable time having lapsed. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain opposed the plea, saying the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch is probing the matter as per law.

Mehra also contended that one of the Delhi Police’s best departments is conducting the investigation in a fair manner.

The counsel for the MHA also questioned the locus of Upadhyay and sought to know how he is affected. The court listed the matter for May 28.

